Two arrested after police chase ends with driver flipping car on St. Stephens Road

By Aspen Popowski
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two people were arrested on Jan. 10 after leading officers on a chase through the streets of Mobile.

Jayvontay Powe, 24, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment and No Pistol Permit after allegedly leading officers on a chase through Mobile.

The 17-year-old passenger was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Prescription Medications, Attempt to Elude and Certain Person Forbidden.

Powe, the driver of the vehicle, did not stop when an officer tried to pull him over in a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Powe allegedly led officers on a chase which started near Donald Street and Barretts lane. The chase ended after Powe lost control of the vehicle, causing it overturn in a ditch on St. Stephens Road near I-65, according to the release.

The 17-year-old passenger tried to run from the car, but he was later found by police.

Once the two were cleared by the medical team, they were arrested and the 17-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

