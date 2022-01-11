ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdered Fairhope woman was shot, court documents say

By Neil Costes
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A missing Fairhope woman found murdered in Mobile was shot, according to court documents filed in the case.

Tammy Wedgeworth was reported missing on Jan. 1. She was last seen driving to Mobile.

Suspects denied bond in Wedgeworth murder as family, friends mourn

A week later, Mobile Police found her body in a ditch along Eliza Jordan Road. Her car was discovered a few miles away on Shaw Street.

Mobile Police arrested 33-year-old Kenneth Colburn, who lives on Shaw Street, and charged him with murder.

Colburn and a second person, 35-year-old Amanda Miller, are accused of using Wedgeworth’s credit cards.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

