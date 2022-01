The biggest challenge facing IT leaders managing human-robot teams is ensuring that the work environment has, and can maintain, a spirit of collaboration, says Kamyar Shah, CEO of management consulting firm World Consulting Group. When robots are added to a team, human workers often assume the worst -- that their jobs will be reduced or eliminated. “However, if IT leaders show that robots are put in place to help and not hurt or terminate, this will calm human employees and make them more open to learning and cooperating with the robots,” he says.

