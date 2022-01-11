Eddie Vedder Releases New LP Track List; New Single Soon

Eddie Vedder released the track list to his forthcoming LP, Earthling, which is set to drop on February 11.

Vedder shared that the third single from the new LP, “Brother the Cloud,” will come out on Friday (Jan. 14), which is the same day fans can preorder Earthling.

Vedder has already released two singles for the project, “Long Way” and “The Haves,” both of which you can see below.

To whet fans’ appetites, Vedder released a 30-second clip of “Brother the Cloud,” on his YouTube page. “I had a brother but now my brother is gone / I search the sky for a glimpse of his blue eyes.” And the chorus goes: “If I could wish / wish it away / I would bleed out my knees and pray / these are but dreams / as sad as it seems,” Vedder sings.

Pearl Jam also shared the news on social media, writing on Twitter to their 3.5 million fans, “Announcing the official tracklist for Eddie Vedder’s upcoming album, Earthling. The next single, “Brother the Cloud,” will be released on Friday, January 14th along with a digital pre-order for the album. Earthling will be released on Friday, February 11th.”

Vedder previously announced a 2022 tour to support the forthcoming solo release. Check out those dates below. The dates kick off on February 3 in New York and run through the month, ending with two shows in Vedder’s adopted hometown of Seattle, Washington at the famed Benaroya Hall.

Eddie Vedder Tour dates:

02-03 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-04 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-06 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

02-09 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

02-15 El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

02-17 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

02-21 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

02-22 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Eddie Vedder Earthling Track List:

“Invincible”

“Long Way”

“Power of Right”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture”

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic