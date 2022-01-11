ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder Releases New LP Track List; New Single Soon

By Jacob Uitti
 5 days ago
Eddie Vedder released the track list to his forthcoming LP, Earthling, which is set to drop on February 11.

Vedder shared that the third single from the new LP, “Brother the Cloud,” will come out on Friday (Jan. 14), which is the same day fans can preorder Earthling.

Vedder has already released two singles for the project, “Long Way” and “The Haves,” both of which you can see below.

To whet fans’ appetites, Vedder released a 30-second clip of “Brother the Cloud,” on his YouTube page. “I had a brother but now my brother is gone / I search the sky for a glimpse of his blue eyes.” And the chorus goes: “If I could wish / wish it away / I would bleed out my knees and pray / these are but dreams / as sad as it seems,” Vedder sings.

Pearl Jam also shared the news on social media, writing on Twitter to their 3.5 million fans, “Announcing the official tracklist for Eddie Vedder’s upcoming album, Earthling. The next single, “Brother the Cloud,” will be released on Friday, January 14th along with a digital pre-order for the album. Earthling will be released on Friday, February 11th.”

Vedder previously announced a 2022 tour to support the forthcoming solo release. Check out those dates below. The dates kick off on February 3 in New York and run through the month, ending with two shows in Vedder’s adopted hometown of Seattle, Washington at the famed Benaroya Hall.

Eddie Vedder Tour dates:

02-03 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-04 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-06 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

02-09 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

02-15 El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

02-17 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

02-21 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

02-22 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Eddie Vedder Earthling Track List:

“Invincible”

“Long Way”

“Power of Right”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture”

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

IN THIS ARTICLE
Midlake Releases New Single “Bethel Woods”

Texas-based band Midlake released their new single “Bethel Woods” and accompanying music video on Wednesday, January 12. Recently named in The Guardian’s “Pop, Rock and Classical Music To Look Forward To In 2022,” Midlake made their grand return after nearly a decade away. The group’s new single precedes the release of their long-awaited upcoming fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, to be released on Friday, March 18.
MUSIC
Sandusky Register

Perkins grad releases new single

NASHVILLE — A Perkins High School alumna is trying to make it big in Nashville's music scene. Macie Bing, who graduated in 2018, recently also graduated from Lipscomb University located in Tennessee’s capital city. In December, Bing released a new song, “Peace in War.” She said the song...
NASHVILLE, OH
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

