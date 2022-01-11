ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce Announces New 2022 Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6duk_0digv0e000

The reigning CMA vocalist of the year Carly Pearce has just announced more chances to see her perform.

The artist took to social media on Monday (January 10) to announce a number of new 2022 tour dates. “In case you missed the news, we announced a second leg of the #29tour! We’re so excited to bring this show to even more of y’all in 2022. http://carlypearce.com/tour

Pearce now boasts dozens of upcoming shows, ranging from March 10 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to August 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with new stops in Louisville, Albany, Oklahoma City, and Kalamazoo. Check out the full list of tour dates for the 31-year-old Kentucky-born songwriter and performer below. Joining Peach on the 29 tour will be supporting act Hannah Ellis.

Pearce, who released her award-winning album, 29: Written In Stone, in 2021, has been wracking up accolades as of late, including an official invitation to join The Grand Ole Opry from the legend Dolly Parton, herself.

She also made her debut recently on NBC’s popular singing competition show, The Voice, and earned a major ASCAP distinction for her hit single, “Next Girl.”

Carly Pearce Tour Dates:

(Added dates in BOLD)

Thu, MAR 10 The 29 Tour Chattanooga, TN

Fri, MAR 11 The 29 Tour Louisville, KY

Sat, MAR 12 The 29 Tour Springfield, MO

Thu, MAR 17 The 29 Tour Rutland, VT

Fri, MAR 18 The 29 Tour Portsmouth, NH

Sat, MAR 19 The 29 Tour Albany, NY

Thu, MAR 24 The 29 Tour Catoosa, OK

Sat, MAR 26 The 29 Tour Oklahoma City, OK

Sat, APR 2 Boots In The Park San Diego, CA

Thu, APR 7The 29 Tour Ashland, KY

Fri, APR 8The 29 Tour Kalamazoo, MI

Sat, APR 9The 29 Tour Toronto, Canada

Sat, APR 23 Here And Now Tour Tampa, FL

Sat, APR 30 Here And Now Tour Charlotte, NC

Sat, MAY 7 Here And Now Tour St Louis, MO

Sat, MAY 14 Here And Now Tour Milwaukee, WI

Sat, MAY 21 Here And Now Tour Atlanta, GA

Thu, MAY 26 Here and Now Tour Huntsville, AL

Sat, MAY 28 Here And Now Tour Nashville, TN

Sat, JUN 4 Here And Now Tour Arlington, TX

Sat, JUN 11 Here And Now Tour Pittsburgh, PA

Sat, JUN 18 Here And Now Tour Philadelphia, PA

Sat, JUN 25 Here And Now Tour Chicago, IL

Sat, JUL 2 Here And Now Tour Kansas City, MO

Sat, JUL 9 Here And Now Tour Bozeman, MT

Tue, JUL 12 Here And Now Tour Stateline, NV

Wed, JUL 13 Here And Now Tour Stateline, NV

Sat, JUL 16 Here And Now Tour Seattle, WA

Sat, JUL 23 Here And Now Tour Inglewood, CA

Sun, JUL 24 California Mid State Fair 2022 Paso Robles, CA

Sat, JUL 30 Here And Now Tour Denver, CO

Fri, AUG 5 Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Davenport, IA

Sat, AUG 6 Here And Now Tour Minneapolis, MN

Wed, AUG 10 Here And Now Tour Columbia, MD

Sat, AUG 13 Here And Now Tour East Rutherford, NJ

Thu, AUG 18 Here And Now Tour Columbus, OH

Sat, AUG 20 Here And Now Tour Detroit, MI

Fri, AUG 26 Here And Now Tour Foxborough, MA

Sat, AUG 27 Here And Now Tour Foxborough, MA

Photo by Alexa Campbell / Big Machine

Comments / 0

