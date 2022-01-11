ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Surveillance video released in Christmas Eve shooting death of pro boxer

By Jonathan Rizk
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPp2t_0diguwHK00

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. ( WDVM ) — On Christmas Eve, 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in what Prince George’s County police said was a suspected road rage attack.

Police have released a video of an SUV that is being looked for in connection to the fatal shooting.

Man breaks into mother’s home, tries to set her on fire

The suspect vehicle can be seen on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting in the footage. It stops at a red light before moving out of view of the camera. The suspect car is a dark blue GMC Envoy from the 2007-2009 model year.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer. We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward,” said Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Suspect arrested in series of bank robberies in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Steven Beitzel, of Germantown, with the December 2021 and January 2022 bank robberies that occurred in Poolesville, Darnestown, and Germantown. On Dec. 14, at approximately 12:19 p.m., Beitzel entered the BB & T Bank […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Leesburg Police investigating stabbing involving teen boy

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that put a teenager in the hospital. Shortly after 7:30 on Friday night, Leesburg Police received an assist rescue call for the area near Edwards Ferry Road Northeast and the Route 15 bypass. When officers arrived, they found a teenage juvenile man suffering […]
LEESBURG, VA
WDVM 25

Man arrested for fatal Christmas Eve shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal road rage shooting that left one 30-year-old man dead on Christmas Eve. Police said that 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton was arrested and charged with the murder of Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. After the shooting, police found that Kelly, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WDVM 25

Cyclist dies after being struck by garbage truck

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by a garbage truck while riding her bike at an intersection in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Montgomery County Police, Gaithersburg City Police, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Police say the […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MD
Clinton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Man arrested in road rage incident in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a road rage incident that ended in a two-vehicle crash in Manassas, Virginia. Police say they were called to the scene of Prince William Parkway and Hastings Drive to investigate a crash on Jan. 13. During the investigation, it was discovered that a road rage […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Man arrested after crash involving stolen ambulance

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen ambulance in Woodbridge, Virginia. 36-year-old Robert Alexis Guzman was arrested for the incident. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard involving a stolen ambulance. They said that the ambulance was stolen […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Christmas Eve#Boxing#The Major Crimes Division#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Bicycle, trash collection truck involved in fatal accident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A crash between a bicyclist and a trash collection truck that took place in Gaithersburg on Friday left one dead. Police first responded to the intersection of S. Frederick Ave. and S. Westland Dr. for the crash around 8:30 a.m. They found that a Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck had […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Woodbridge man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 79-year-old man is behind bars following an assault on his 81-year-old wife in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police say 79-year-old Alfred Mossler allegedly struck his wife repeatedly with a candlestick in their home on the 3900 block of Desoto Court. Police say the victim was able to escape the attack and call […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Royals
WDVM 25

Monrovia man arrested after making and distributing homemade firearms

MONROVIA, Md. (WDVM) — A Monrovia man, who is also a convicted felon, has been arrested for manufacturing and distributing homemade firearms in Frederick County, Maryland. 25-year-old Joshua O’Neal was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office after two search and seizure warrants were carried out on Thursday morning. The warrants were in relation to […]
MONROVIA, MD
WDVM 25

Identity of Wolfsville fire victim released

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identified the single victim of a Wolfsville fire as 82-year-old Frederick Casper Geiger, Jr. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Geiger’s official cause of death. On Wednesday, the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue was called to the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Car crash causes large power outage in South End of Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A car has crashed into a utility pole, creating a large power outage in the South End of Cumberland. The Cumberland Police said the crash happened on Industrial Blvd and Virginia Avenue. As they investigate the crash, Virginia Avenue is closed at the underpass, while Industrial Blvd Eastbound is closed from […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy