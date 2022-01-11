ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Passport Agency To Help Those Impacted By Marshall Fire At Disaster Assistance Center On Tuesday

By Jennifer McRae
 5 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There is more help for those impacted by the Marshall Fire . The Colorado Passport Agency will be at the Disaster Assistance Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIjv1_0digrwSN00

(credit: CBS)

The passport experts will be available to help those whose documents were destroyed in the fire.

Those wishing to replace those documents should bring a record of a previous passport or other documentation such as a birth certificate and a method of payment.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

