Henderson, NV

Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brayden Smith’s Parents File Lawsuit Over His Death

By Taylor Cunningham
 5 days ago
The parents of Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith are suing two Nevada hospitals nearly one year after their son’s death.

Brayden, who was host Alex Trebek’s “last great champion” passed of blood clots to his lungs on February 5th, 2021. The clots formed three weeks after the former contestant underwent colorectal surgery.

On Monday (Jan. 10th), The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that his parents, Scott and Debbie Smith, are taking legal action against two hospitals in their hometown of Henderson, Nevada.

The Smiths filed the suits against Dignity Health—which is where Brayden had his surgery—and St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus. The medical malpractice claim also targets Fidelity Home Health Services, two physicians, and the St. Rose nursing staff.

Brayden Smith suffered from ulcerative colitis. And he fell ill in 2019. Brayden then spent time in the hospital in December 2020 and January 2021.

“He was malnourished, was extremely weak, and was a very ill young man,” reads the lawsuit. “His last days were a nightmare. His death was preordained by the misconduct of doctors and nurses. None of this had to be.”

When doctors could no longer help Brayden with non-invasive treatments, they suggested he needed an abdominal colectomy with an end ileostomy, which removes a patient’s colon. And he agreed.

The ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s Treatment ‘Fell Below the Standard of Care’

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Godwin Ofikwu offered to write Brayden a prescription for ‘anticoagulation’ drugs to ensure that no blood clots formed following the procedure. However, lawyers found no evidence that Ofikwu actually ordered the drugs.

And shortly after his surgery, the Jeopardy! champion developed pulmonary emboli—or blood clots on the lungs.

The Smiths hired a team of medical experts to investigate the malpractice. One of those experts is California-based colon and rectal surgeon Kevin Beiermeister.

Dr. Beiermeister and his colleagues confirmed that Brayden’s treatment “fell below the standard of care.”

“It appears that Brayden was not given any anticoagulants at all,” Beiermeister said before adding that “in a surgery such as this, the standard of care requires both mechanical and chemical anticoagulation.”

The doctor also noted that all colectomy patients should take anticoagulants and prescribing them is a standard treatment.

‘The medical literature is clear that patients undergoing colorectal surgery as compared to general surgery have a significant increase in the risk of emboli,’ he wrote. “The nursing notes do not indicate that anyone on the nursing staff inquired as to this issue.”

Tara Bohannon, a California-based nurse, also found that Brayden went home without proper post-operation instructions.

“He did not go home with sufficient knowledge,” she wrote in her declaration. “And it is my understanding that this was significantly frustrating to Brayden. He also did not go home with sufficient and proper supplies.”

As of today, the hospital has not reviewed the case yet. And because of that, it is unable to comment, according to the Daily Mail.

Skull f**k
5d ago

In certain surgeries like this, you're not asked. They're prescribed automatically.They can't prescribe or administer them before surgery because it thins your blood; and you'll bleed out on the operating table.Blood thinners need to be ceased at least 4 or 5 days prior to any surgery or dental work if you're currently prescribed them. There was obviously a big lack of communication with this young man.Everyone involved failed him.

Nelvakay Warren
5d ago

What a shame. Any surgeon should know to give blood thinners after surgery. And to wear those awful tights on your legs to help prevent blood clots. God Bless his family and friends. Good luck y'all. It won't bring him back but if makes these Dr's or other Dr's to stop and plan a better plan of care for their patients.

Stephanie Mitchell
5d ago

OK, the doctor OFFERED to write the Rx of an anticoagulation drug. Brayden would have needed to begin those drugs BEFORE surgery. Nowhere does it say whether or not Brayden agreed to take the anticoagulant drug. I suspect he did not. I sure AF wouldn't have left without the Rx if the doc suggested I take it. I have NEVER had a doctor fail to give me an Rx (I have 6 docs I see regularly, 1 surgeon who does surgery every year, & 4 autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis). In fact, I have taken a prescription steroid I ABSOLUTELY HATE & fo not want to take because the doctor tells me to. Something isn't right here & I suspect it is the patient...

