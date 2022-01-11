ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cunningham Township, IL

Cunningham Township seeks donations of winter coats

By Vanessa Le
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office are asking for more donations of winter clothes as it is getting much colder in central Illinois.

They are in desperate need of clean, warm coats for all sizes of adults and children.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office, which is at 205 West Green Street.

There is a coat rack placed right outside of the office’s front door. This coat rack will be out during office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday). A bin is put at the same place after hours.

