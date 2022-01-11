1,506 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Green River District

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 7,870 new cases of COVID-19 while the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to drop, according to data released Sunday by the Maryland Department of Health. The latest round of health department data shows hospitalizations fell by 156 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals throughout Maryland to 3,122. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 21.91%, a 0.94% decrease. A total of 899,672 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. A total of 12,416 Marylanders have now died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO