AS we get deeper into the winter season, driving becomes more dangerous.

That is why it is important to know how to jump start your vehicle so you can get yourself out of a sticky situation.

Most car batteries die during the winter

How do you jump start a car?

Most car batteries work through an electrochemical reaction that sends power signals to your terminal ends and turns your vehicle on.

However, this chemical reaction slows down in colder weather, weakening your battery's power by 30%-60%.

That is why many car batteries die during the winter.

But, if you have some jumper cables and a power source, there is no need to worry.

If your power source is another vehicle, you will want to park the cars side-by-side so the cables can reach the batteries.

After you have parked the vehicles next to each other, turn off the ignitions, put on the parking brake, open the hoods of the vehicles, and attach the cables.

Once you've attached the cables, which we explain below, start the working vehicle and, after about a minute, try starting the car with the dead battery.

If this doesn't work, leave it running for up to five minutes, but turn the engine off if the lead gets too hot.

Once your car is running, leave the engine running for a couple of minutes to charge the battery.

Then simply remove the leads in reverse order to how you attached them and make sure they don't touch each other, or any metal surfaces.

How to attach the jumper cables

Attaching jumper cables is something that not every driver knows how to do.

However, it is fairly simple. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Red to Dead - Connect the positive (red) clip to the positive terminal on the battery of the dead car.

Red to Donor - Connect the positive (red) clip to the positive terminal on the donor battery on the other car.

Black to Donor - Connect the black clip to the negative terminal of the donor car.

Black to Metal - Connect the black clip to an unpainted metal part of the dead car that is not directly next to the battery. One of the metal struts that hold the hood open is a good spot.

Where to buy jumper cables?

You can buy jumper cables at your local hardware or auto parts store. For instance, Autozone or Advance Autoparts generally keep jumper cables in stock.

If you are looking for a certain brand or voltage, you can always try shopping online.

