Shreveport, LA

5 Closed Shreveport Businesses That Are Impossible to Forget

By Bristol
 5 days ago
Over the years, Shreveport-Bossier City has been home to some unforgettable businesses. Whether they were the place you made...

How Many Pillows Does Average Shreveporter Have in Bed?

Often in my life, people have asked, "Is that the hill you want to die on?" Finally, I can answer YES to that question. This is absolutely the hill that I'm willing to die on. Last night, I shared details about my new bedding purchase to social media. During my rant, I complained about two things, both equally ridiculous in my mind. This rant started when I unpackaged my bedding and realized again how much I had paid for it. I mean, that's what I get for going to Target to buy cat food. Anyways, I was complaining because several items came in my bedding package that no doubt drove up the price, and I will never use them.
Shreveport Volunteer Network Needs Help Prepping for Winter Storms

Last winter, a severe Winter Storm ripped through Shreveport and wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents without power and water. Community groups and individuals from across the community stepped up and helped find and distribute resources to those in need. This year, Shreveport Volunteer Network and ReForm Shreveport are teaming up for a Winter Weather donation drive which will help build a store of supplies which can be deployed to at-risk communities more quickly in the event of a weather emergency.
Shreveport Lands Another Big Employer & Lots More Jobs on the Way

Have you ever heard of Advanced Call Center Technologies? Do you know what they do? Well, folks around the Ark-La-Tex will be finding out a lot about them and very soon. On Thursday, Hunter Croft, ACT President and CEO, announced that his company is investing $1.5 million to build a new customer care center in Shreveport, a project that, when complete, that will bring 600 new jobs to the Shreveport and Bossier City area.
One Lucky Louisiana Resident Won $200,000 This Morning

We are all dreamers when it comes to winning the lottery right?. I Have Caught Myself Daydreaming on How I Would Spend My Millions. Doesn't everyone start daydreaming about how they would spend their millions if they won the lottery? I found myself driving over the Crosslake bridge not long ago thinking I would splurge on a massive lake house that everyone would see when they crossed the bridge. People would drive past and say "You see that massive obnoxious house? That's the crazy lady that won the lottery." Call me the crazy lady, I don't care, my house would be epic all thanks to winning the lottery.
Housing Market Still Booming in Louisiana

While seemingly every industry in the world is struggling, the housing market continues to stay red-hot in Louisiana. Every where you look, the world is still trying to put the pieces back together while coming out of the pandemic. From supply shortages to employee shortages and everything in between, it's simply an odd time to be alive these days. Everything just feels different than it was before the pandemic, and sure, things might eventually get back to normal, but part of me believes this is the new normal. However, if there's one market that has been reacted positively post-pandemic, at least here in Louisiana, it's the housing market.
Mardi Gras’ Back in Shreveport – 1st Parade in 2 Years This Sat.

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I believe it's true - especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. For the past 2 years, we've had to abstain from the usual rowdy revelry that comes with the celebration that culminates on Fat Tuesday, which leads to Ash Wednesday, Lent, and eventually Easter. Fingers crossed and the good lord willing, 2022 is the year we break that sad streak.
Louisiana Last in the Nation For At-Risk Youth

Sure, we can do a lot of things better in Louisiana, but this might take the cake. We spend our days arguing over silly political stances on Facebook. Look at your timeline lately. It's all bickering from across party lines and it's sad. It's sad that we spend so much time and energy arguing over matters that ironically don't matter in the grand scheme of things. While at the same time, our kids are struggling. If I was a politician Louisiana, big or small, I would immediately drop everything and focus on our kids, because they are our future, and they should be the most important thing to us.
Has Shreveport Hobby Lobby Cancelled Mardi Gras?

The owners of Hobby Lobby have always played by their own rules. Many times, the company will make a decision based on morality over the demands of the customers. According to some, the decision to take Mardi Gras items off the shelves was no different. We all remember when Hobby Lobby stopped carrying Halloween stuff for what many speculate were religious reasons. Now KEEL has received emails and texts (as well as a call to the Shreveport Hobby Lobby) about the pulling of the Mardi Gras stuff out of the store for good. These emails and texts all point to Hobby Lobby thinking Mardi Gras is an anti-Christian holiday with Pagan roots.
