Orioles General Manager and Executive Vice President Mike Elias Joins JSS!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Changes are now underway at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to make it less home run-friendly. As the stadium celebrates its 30th anniversary, team executives said it’s time to renovate and reinvest. “It’s 30 years old, but it is an absolute masterpiece–not just one of the best parks of baseball today, but one of the best parts in the history of Major League Baseball,” said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. The left-field wall is being pushed back as much as 30 feet and will grow five feet taller to create a playing field that’s fair for both pitchers and hitters. When...

