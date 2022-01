On Thursday the Philadelphia Union announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2022 season. Preseason will be a great chance for the players to get back into game shape and improve their chemistry with each other. Younger players such as Jack McGlynn, Paxten Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan, Nathan Harriel, Brandan Craig, and newcomer Anton Sorenson will definitely see lots of playing time in these preseason games. This will also be an opportunity for manager Jim Curtin to see which players will be a part of his lineup and who will be coming off the bench to start the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO