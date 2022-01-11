ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

Mississippi sheriff alerts residents to good cause: Watch for ‘cookie cartel’ pushing ‘addictive substances’

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to residents — in the spirit of fun and the service of a worthwhile cause — to be on the lookout for “addictive substances” that will soon be flooding the region and the state.

From past experience with these well-known “substances” deputies warned residents to watch out for the “Cookie Cartel” run by local girls who they say “try to lure you in with a good cause story and then you become addicted to these cookies.”

Deputies identified the addictive substances as “Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, S’mores, Toffee-tastics and Adventurefuls.”

If necessary, the sheriff’s office said they were willing to offer help.

“We here at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are willing to step between you and these dangerously delicious things. If you some how get snookered into purchasing one or more of these items, please feel free to bring your purchase to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and we will allow one of our certified cookie sampling deputies dispose of them. Support the Cause”

For those who can’t help but give in to supporting the Girls Scouts and their addictive campaign, you can click this link to find out how you can satisfy your Girl Scout cookie cravings.

Bill Scott
5d ago

Really. You guys know what's going to happen? I was halfway through the article believing that someone was selling Marijuana laced cookies to children in order to get them hooked. Just watch. The rumors will start soon and some people will be afraid to buy them.

