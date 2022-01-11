ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Parliamentary report on racism in cricket to be published on Friday

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbX3d_0digo0OX00

A parliamentary committee report on cricket’s racism crisis is due to be published on Friday.

The cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee heard powerful testimony from former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq in November last year and said it will set out its findings later this week.

Yorkshire accepted in September last year there was “no question” Rafiq had faced racial harassment and bullying during his time at the club, as they published a summary of the findings and recommendations of an independent report which got under way almost a year earlier.

However, the county faced significant backlash for their decision not to publish the full report, or to take disciplinary action against any individuals based on the report.

The ECB withdrew Yorkshire’s right to host lucrative international matches at Headingley, while the DCMS committee launched its own inquiry into Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s allegations.

On the same day the committee heard from Rafiq, it also heard from the current and former chairs of Yorkshire – Lord Patel and Roger Hutton – and from England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison

Rafiq said attempts to raise complaints about the discriminatory treatment he faced at Yorkshire fell on deaf ears, before an investigation was finally launched in October 2020.

Chief executive Mark Arthur resigned four days before Rafiq’s appearance before the committee, while Yorkshire announced on December 3 that director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale were among 16 members of staff who had been dismissed.

Lord Patel said on November 8 that the county had settled a separate employment tribunal claim from Rafiq.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), which is looking at racism and discrimination within the game, said it was “inundated” with more than 2,000 responses in the fortnight after it opened a call for evidence on November 9.

On November 29, the ECB published a game-wide 12-point plan to tackle discrimination, with Harrison admitting the sport had been hit by an “earthquake” following the allegations of racism at county level from Rafiq and other players.

The plan includes a governance review of the ECB, which will consider whether the sport needs an independent regulator. The effectiveness of its oversight of Yorkshire’s handling of the Rafiq investigation was questioned by the DCMS committee.

The game-wide plan will also tackle dressing-room culture, attempt to remove any barriers that exist in the talent pathway and endeavour to make cricket a more inclusive environment for players and spectators.

Organisations have also been set targets for board diversity to include 30 per cent female or locally representative ethnicity by April. Compliance will be subject to a “comply or explain” provision.

ECB central funding could be withheld where equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) minimum standards are not met.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Former Yorkshire cricketer says backlash he has faced as a racism whistleblower has deterred other victims

Azeem Rafiq says the "atrocious" backlash he has faced as a whistleblower for racism in cricket has deterred many other victims of abuse from coming forward. The sport was on Friday warned to "clean up its act" on racism or face a cut in government funding, following a report from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee.
SOCIETY
International Business Times

English Cricket Must Root Out 'Deep-seated' Racism Or Pay The Price, Say MPs

English cricket must root out "deep-seated" racism or face losing public money, British lawmakers said in a report published on Friday. Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, 30, delivered harrowing testimony to MPs in November in which he said his career had been ended by the abuse he received at the county club.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Six Nations to go ahead as restrictions lifted in Wales

More outdoor mixing at large-scale events is to be allowed in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the coming weeks – meaning the Six Nations can go ahead as planned.First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined the plan for returning to alert level zero during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number...
RUGBY
BBC

Racism in cricket: Government should limit public funding unless progress is made - DCMS report

The government should limit public funding for cricket unless there is "continuous, demonstrable progress" on eradicating "deep-seated racism", a parliamentary report has recommended. Azeem Rafiq gave emotional testimony last year to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about racism he experienced at Yorkshire. The committee's report was published...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martyn Moxon
Person
Azeem Rafiq
Person
Andrew Gale
The Independent

Cricket still ‘in a lot of denial’ over racism, Azeem Rafiq claims

Azeem Rafiq believes cricket is still living “in a lot of denial” about the problem it faces with racism.The former Yorkshire player blew the whistle on the abuse he suffered at the county across two spells between 2008 and 2018, with the club’s initial handling of his allegations heavily criticised and leading to the loss of sponsors and the right to host international matches at their Headingley ground.The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee has recommended in a new report that cricket’s public funding be limited if it fails to “clean up its act” and rid the sport of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

ECB chief calls for ‘moment to reset’ in wake of Ashes disappointment

Tom Harrison has accepted that the England and Wales Cricket Board must embrace a “moment to reset” in the aftermath of Ashes defeat.The ECB’s chief executive has been at the helm since 2015, overseeing a profound change in the country’s approach to limited-overs cricket.In that time England have gone from perennial also rans in the white-ball game to 50-over world champions and the top ranked team in Twenty20s. Harrison was also an instrumental voice in the launch of The Hundred.But England’s disappointing tour of Australia where they surrendered the urn in 12 one-sided days of action, has shone a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#County Cricket#Sport England#Racism#Digital#Culture Media And Sport#Ecb#The Dcms Committee#Novem
The Independent

Windrush descendant loses High Court battle with Home Office over status

The son of a Windrush survivor has said he is “devastated” after losing a High Court battle with home secretary Priti Patel over his immigration status.Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia to Britain at the age of 18 and lives in Catford, southeast London, sought to challenge the Home Office’s refusal to regularise his status.However, the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, disagreed on Friday and refused to give him the go-ahead to mount a judicial review, having considered arguments from the claimant’s lawyers earlier this week, and said that Mr Gabrielle does not have a viable case.“I am...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron wave ‘compromising’ NHS care, leader warns as Wales eases restrictions

The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions brought in over the Christmas period to slow the spread of Omicron.The move was announced on Thursday night and Mark Drakeford, the first minister, will set out further details at a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Ollie Robinson told he needs to get fitter to cope with demands of Test cricket

Ollie Robinson has been told to work harder on his fitness after a back spasm forced him out of the England attack on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test.Robinson’s skills with ball in hand are not in question and he confirmed his ability to compete with the best in the world by dismissing Australian pair David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks in a high-class opening spell in HobartThat took his series tally to 11 wickets at an average of 23.45, making him England’s most impactful bowler on his first Ashes tour, but there are clear concerns within...
SPORTS
The Independent

Parties across Government during Covid restrictions alleged so far

More revelations have emerged about parties held in Downing Street and the heart of Government including on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Here is a list of the alleged parties, which in several cases have been admitted to.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson, his wife Carrie, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds were all pictured, in a photograph leaked to The Guardian, sitting around a table in the No 10 garden, with wine and cheese in front of them.Some 15 other people were also in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hobart capitulation ‘has to be England’s rock bottom’, claims Sir Alastair Cook

Sir Alastair Cook believes England hit “rock bottom” as another batting collapse from Joe Root’s side handed Australia a comprehensive 4-0 Ashes series win.Abject England lost 10 wickets for 56 runs in 22.5 overs after openers Rory Burns and Zak Crawley had reached 68 without loss in reply to Australia’s second innings total of 155.England had required 271 for victory to finish the series on a high note, but once Burns was the first to go in the 17th over, his team-mates followed him at regular intervals.Former England captain Cook said: “OK, you competed in this game with the ball,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tory chairman says ‘signs are encouraging’ for ending Covid rules this month

The “signs are encouraging” for lifting Covid restrictions in England at the end of the month, a Cabinet minister has said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comment as the Prime Minister prepares to review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask-wearing, working from home and Covid passes on January 26.Mr Dowden told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible.(Promising data) gives us pause for hope and optimism that we may be emerging from the worst of OmicronTory chairman Oliver Dowden“I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to ‘lead or step aside’ as more partygate claims surface

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to get a grip on the drip feed of revelations about No 10 rule-breaking as he fights to stay in office.Former Conservative minister Tobias Ellwood said the Prime Minister must “lead or step aside”, telling the BBC: “We need leadership.”The comments by the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee came as further claims emerged of regular “wine time Friday” gatherings in Downing Street while coronavirus rules were in place.The Mirror said the weekly events are a long-standing No 10 tradition, including under previous administrations, and they continued after Covid restrictions were introduced prohibiting indoor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion activists cleared by jury over rush-hour train protest

Three Extinction Rebellion activists have been cleared over a 2019 stunt which saw them cause 77 minutes of disruption to a central London train.Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, Father Martin Newell, 54, and former university lecturer Philip Kingston, 85, were unanimously acquitted by a jury at Inner London Crown Court of obstructing the railway following their protest at Shadwell Station on October 17 2019.Mr Kingston super-glued his hand to a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train while Rev Parfitt and Father Newell climbed on the roof and said prayers for the planet, shortly before 7am.The trio said they were strongly motivated by...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

435K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy