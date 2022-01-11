ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

History-Making Quarters Featuring Maya Angelou Ship Out To Banks Across US

By Cherranda Smith
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jUob_0digmLm700
Photo: Getty Images

Quarters featuring poet Maya Angelou are officially in circulation. The US Mint announced Monday (January 10) that the history-making quarters shipped out to banks across the US .

Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a US quarter .

The design featuring the late poet laureate and author is the first in the "American Women Quarters Program" which will put out multiple quarters featuring trailblazing women in American history over the next four years.

"Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program," US Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson said in a statement. "Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift."

Rep. Barbara Lee , who helped lead the legislation to get the quarters program launched , tweeted following the news of the coins' official release.

"The phenomenal women who shaped American history have gone unrecognized for too long –– especially women of color," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Proud to have led this bill to honor their legacies."

Other women in the series include astronaut Sally Ride , suffragist and political leader Nina Otero-Warren , actress Anna May Wong , and Wilma Mankiller , the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Maya Angelou passed away in 2014 at the age of 86. Her life's work includes countless accolades and accomplishments like in 1992 when she became the first Black woman to present a poem during a presidential inauguration. She held more than 30 honorary degrees and published over 30 best-selling books in her lifetime.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

See the five women who'll appear on US quarters starting in February

Five women will be honored on US quarters in 2022, beginning with writer Maya Angelou, who'll appear on a coin to be issued in February. After Angelou, quarters will honor astronaut Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller, suffrage movement leader Nina Otero-Warren and actor Anna May Wong. Before this...
POLITICS
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
hypebeast.com

Maya Angelou Becomes the First Black Woman on a Quarter

As part of the U.S. Mint’s “American Women Quarters Program.”. There is a new quarter featuring the seminal poet and activist Maya Angelou. The coins are part of the U.S. Mint‘s “American Women Quarters Program” which started shipping out to banks yesterday, showcasing a number of influential American women.
SOCIETY
rolling out

1st Black woman to appear on the quarter (photo)

America is recognizing an outstanding Black woman on its coinage. Fantastic poet, author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is now the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. coin. U.S. Mint unveiled on Jan. 10, 2022, that the late, legendary Angelou on a U.S. quarter. The new coin...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Black Civil Rights And Thought Leaders Are Exploring And Teaching Race Through MasterClass

Seven of the most prominent Black thought leaders are using MasterClass to explore and discuss race and racism in America. MasterClass is a streaming platform where experts in everything from space to cooking teach subscribers via virtual classes. Professor Cornel West, political activist Angela Davis, law professor Sherrilyn Ifill, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, will take part in a three-part class titled “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love.”
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mint#Presidential Inauguration#Getty Images Quarters#The Us Mint#American#The Cherokee Nation
Essence

Barbie Honors Anti-Lynching Activist and Suffragist Ida B. Wells With New Doll

Ida B. Wells is the lastest icon to join Rosa Parks, Ella Fitzgerald, Maya Angelou, and Florence Nightingale in the "Inspiring Women" Barbie doll series. Ida B. Wells, a trailblazing Black journalist, suffragist, and anti-lynching crusader will have her legacy honored with a new signature Barbie doll. The doll, which...
LIFESTYLE
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
mediaite.com

MSNBC Erroneously Identifies White Supremacist and Anti-Semite as a Member of Turning Point USA

MSNBC on Tuesday erroneously identified white nationalist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a member of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA. During a report on Stephanie Ruhle Reports by NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about extremism in local communities since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a clip of Fuentes aired with a chyron that identified Fuentes as being with TPUSA.
POLITICS
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
blackchronicle.com

Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Effective Against COVID

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy