Boston College Football Postseason All-Star Game Primer

With the college football season ending on Monday night and the NFL postseason beginning this weekend, draft season has officially begun. One of the most important aspects of the NFL Draft cycle is the all-star game circuit. Prospects from all over the country and all levels of football traverse the nation to work out in front of NFL personnel and showcase their skills in an exhibition game. As usual, several Boston College Eagles earned invitations to such games. In this article, I’ll list where each of the players is going, where the game is held, and if/how you can watch it.

Tropical Bowl: Orlando, FL, January 15th

Travis Levy, RB/KR

There are two such all-star games this upcoming weekend, the first of which is the Tropical Bowl in Orlando. Travis Levy, the long-time running back and return specialist for BC, is the only Eagle in attendance. He will most likely be primarily used on returns but will surely be looking to show off his diverse skill set as well. This game is being televised on the Varsity Sports Network in Florida and pay-per-view for $19.99. There are not many high-profile prospects in this game so unless you’re a big-time draftnik (such as yours truly), there isn’t much to tune in for.

Hula Bowl: Honolulu, HI, January 15th

Ben Petrula, OT

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB

Anthony Brown, QB

If you want the most bang for your buck, the best bet is the Hula Bowl in Honolulu. Two players will be representing Boston College in the Aloha State, along with another former Eagle. Ben Petrula, owner of one of the longest start streaks in college football, and Isaiah Graham-Mobley are both in attendance, although the latter will not play due to injury. Furthermore, former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown, who took snaps from Petrula in their first season together in 2017, will be representing the Oregon Ducks after leading them to the Pac-12 Championship game. Last year, this game aired on CBS Sports Network but there is currently no information on the website about their current broadcast partner. If you have an expanded cable package or you’re subscribed to Paramount Plus, you should be able to see these players in action.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Los Angeles, CA, January 29th

Trae Barry, TE

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is an up-and-coming all-star game that features some high-profile college players who could be sleeper picks in the NFL Draft. Included among those diamonds in the rough is Trae Barry. There was a slight possibility of Barry being able to return to Boston College for another season but the NCAA seemingly stood firm. He missed a good chunk of the season due to injury but when he was on the field, Barry made several big plays. He’s a big, ultra-athletic receiver who could catch some NFL eyes in Los Angeles. This game is played in the LA Coliseum and has featured numerous current NFL players and former coaching legends. The NFL Network carries this game. So if you’ve got nothing to do on the Saturday of the NFL’s conference championship weekend, tune in to see if Barry can make some big plays/

Shrine Game: Las Vegas, NV, February 3rd

Alec Lindstrom, C

Brandon Sebastian, CB

The Shrine Game has typically been considered the “little brother” of the final bowl game on our list. But this year, they moved the game from St. Petersburg to Las Vegas and recruited a much higher caliber of player. Two such athletes include the Eagles’ center, Alec Lindstrom, and cornerback, Brandon Sebastian. Frankly, I was surprised Lindstrom did not get called up to the more preeminent game, especially to play alongside Zion Johnson and given the lack of depth at the center position in this class. But he is a testament to the Shrine staff’s efforts to increase the quality of players in their game. Sebastian, on the other hand, had a very solid, lengthy career for Boston College and will be looking to prove himself against some of the best college football has to offer. The NFL Network carries this game also and there’s no other football on that weekend, so check it out.

Senior Bowl: Mobile, AL, February 5th

Zion Johnson, OG

The final all-star game is naturally the most prestigious. Despite its unassuming location, the Senior Bowl has long been the gold standard of pre-draft collegiate all-star events. In recent years, former NFL scout and current executive director Jim Nagy has made concerted efforts to grow the game and open it to the public. I will personally be in attendance to watch Boston College’s All-American guard, Zion Johnson. Last year, Hunter Long made significant improvements to his draft stock during his time in Mobile and I expect Johnson to do the same. Hopefully, the media will have more access to players than last year (COVID), so I’ll be able to ask Johnson some questions about his pre-draft process. This game is also carried on NFL Network and features several extremely highly-touted draft prospects (Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett, Jahan Dotson, Myjai Sanders, Devin Lloyd, and Derion Kendrick). For anyone remotely interested in the draft process, this is a can’t-miss event.