ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

mirror and vault

By sairajeev
netapp.com
 6 days ago

Does "mirror and vault " policy make 2 copies of primary volume...

community.netapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Connected Workout Floor Mirrors

The VAHA mirror is a connected take on the classic floor mirror that will work to provide a user with the ability to partake in an effective workout from the comfort of their own home in an immersive manner. The mirror is equipped with a high-resolution display behind the reflective front glass that will connect users to their choice of 100 different on-demand workout classes. The unit can even stream live classes, while a camera and two-way speaker will keep the user connected to the action in real time.
FITNESS
gitconnected.com

Envify - Your Secret Vault in Flutter

As a Flutter Developer, there comes a time when you need to specify some confidential information in your source code such as API Keys, File Paths, URLs, Client-Side Secret Key etc, so the question arises:. How do you integrate it without disclosing it inside the source code?. At the root...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
attackofthefanboy.com

Warframe Isolation Vault: How to Open Secret Rooms

Digital Extremes puts a good amount of effort to put in secrets that may be worth it for the curious players. Warframe might seem like the type of game to just breeze through and call it a day, but there are secrets for those who walk off the beaten path. For example, the open world of the Cambion Drift in Deimos is more than meets the eye. In fact, the Isolation Vaults have many worthwhile items and resources to pick up via their secret rooms. Here is how to find and open the secret rooms in the Isolation Vault secret rooms in Warframe.
VIDEO GAMES
netapp.com

Whether Cmode query command has sorting function

I often need to query the changes of end customer storage objects, such as Lun show and Vol show. Can I sort according to the creation time and whether ONTAP has such function?. Solved! See The Solution. 1 ACCEPTED SOLUTION. You did not indicate how you are getting your information.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Docs#Snapshots#Html#Snapmirror
netapp.com

error with api login using powershell

When running the following command for svm1 on the cluster "connect-nccontroller svm1 -credential $credential. -verbose -debug - https" and providing the right local username/password, we can see the name of the svm and the ontap version, but. when running the same command for svm2, we are getting the following error:
SOFTWARE
golfmonthly.com

PuttOUT Compact Mirror Review

A putting mirror is an inexpensive and effective way of giving your putting stroke a regular check up. Whether it's to look at where your eyes are lined up or checking the arc of your putting stroke, a good putting mirror is an essential if you want to keep your putting game in check.
netapp.com

Issue with Perf archives collected via Onecollect

I am working on a case https://smartsolvecm.netapp.com/ui/#/case/2009040167 for utilization alert issue from AIQM, but the customer collected the Perf archives through one collect and uploaded them to NetApp.com/sg but we are not receiving the archives, we tried to upload to ASUP from one collect but no go, its showing ASUP upload failed.
INTERNET
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

I Was Super Skeptical of Fitness Mirrors, but the MIRROR Changed My Mind

New fitness technology always makes me a little skeptical. Humans have been working out for decades with the same general pieces of equipment: treadmills, cycling bikes, yoga mats, hand weights and barbells. And before we created objects to move with? We had our two feet and the road in front of us. Moving doesn’t need to be complicated, and yet in our modern age of constant recreation and endless optimization through technology, it seems like there’s always a new piece of fitness equipment to try that promises to help you reach your goals better than anything that precedes it. So, naturally,...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Bioethanol Fireplaces and Pits for Enjoying a Fire, Anywhere

A fireplace can make any home feel like a cozy cabin, but if you live in an apartment, condo, or you don’t have a flue, you might have assumed that owning one would be totally out of reach. But the truth is that there are fireplaces you can safely set up anywhere. The key is to choose the right fuel source, and one of the best options is bioethanol. A bioethanol fireplace can be set up indoors, even in a small apartment. Or, if you want an option for entertaining outdoors, you can invest in a clean-burning outdoor pit. Chemically, bioethanol...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

These Versatile Coffee Tables Include a Lift-Up Desktop and Hidden Storage Space

Finding the right coffee table for your living room can be the difference between making the space and breaking the space. The correct choice can be just the finishing touch you’ve been looking for. But what if we told you there are coffee tables which don’t just look great, they also provide functional storage space and a handy place to work at the same time? We are talking about the best lift-top coffee tables. From the outside, lift-top coffee tables appear just like their ‘normal’ coffee table counterparts. However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a couple of noteworthy elements which make...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Triangular Examination Mirrors

Nakey, the creator of the Muff Masque, recently introduced two new mask formulas (The Juicer and The Rehabber) along with a personal examination mirror. The handheld mirror is designed to help people experience and understand their own body in a way that's comfortable. The Juicer soothes skin with a combination...
SKIN CARE
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy