The city of St. Cloud was hoping to be completely moved into their new city hall building at the end of January. Due to supply chain issues that has been moved from January 24th to the last city council meeting planned at the of February. Kleis says they are in need of connectors which is a technology issue. He says there are 5 or 6 things on back order. Kleis says they are looking at alternative ways to acquire them. He says without these things they don't have phone, internet or the media capability. Kleis says without that they can't be in the new city hall 100%.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO