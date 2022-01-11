Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 10 recap

Three former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Monday. Another was inactive.

In Houston, Philadelphia claimed a 111-91 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center.

Tobias Harris started for the 76ers and played 23 minutes. He totaled 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Harris was 6-for-17 from the floor and 1-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for Philadelphia.

In Boston, the Celtics defeated Indiana, 101-98, at TD Garden.

Josh Richardson and Grant Williams both came off the bench to contribute to Boston’s victory over the Pacers.

Richardson had nine points, one assist, one steal and one block. He was 4-for-9 from the field and 1-for-3 from long range.

Williams had three points, two steals, one assist and one rebound. He was 1-for-6 from the floor and 1-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc.