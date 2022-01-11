ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 10 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0dighqnv00

Three former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Monday. Another was inactive.

In Houston, Philadelphia claimed a 111-91 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center.

Tobias Harris started for the 76ers and played 23 minutes. He totaled 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Harris was 6-for-17 from the floor and 1-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for Philadelphia.

In Boston, the Celtics defeated Indiana, 101-98, at TD Garden.

Josh Richardson and Grant Williams both came off the bench to contribute to Boston’s victory over the Pacers.

Richardson had nine points, one assist, one steal and one block. He was 4-for-9 from the field and 1-for-3 from long range.

Williams had three points, two steals, one assist and one rebound. He was 1-for-6 from the floor and 1-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Harris
The Big Lead

Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Rockets#Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy