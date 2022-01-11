NFL Week 18: Former Vols' stats

Jerry Jones reaction to loss: Dallas Cowboys owner sent a stern message that sure sounded like a direct shot at Mike McCarthy after Sunday’s loss. Let’s spare hyperbole: The Dallas Cowboys playoff loss on Sunday afternoon was nothing short of embarrassing. Dallas entered the postseason with its sights...
Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an abrupt end Sunday when they lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in a game that came down to the wire after Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to give it away. The Cowboys won the NFC East and had...
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t handling the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The game came down to one final play, with the Cowboys unable to get a play off following a rush up the middle by Dak Prescott.
Ah Jeez, the Dallas Cowboys did it again. The Cowboys potent offence mixed in with a vastly improved defence had lots of fans primed and ready to make a run in the 2022 postseason. While they are certainly a flawed team, their raw talent is up there with the best of them.
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
Dallas Cowboys fans are apoplectic after seeing how the officials screwed them out of a win. The Dallas Cowboys are going home after losing yet another home playoff game, as it 100 percent was the zebras’ fault this time. When Sid Bream slid, it was good thing. When Kenny...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0