NFL Week 18: Former Vols' stats

By Ken Lay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3najPc_0digffz400

Week 18 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.

In Week 18, Emmanuel Moseley returned from injured reserve for San Francisco, helping clinch a playoff spot.

Philadelphia’s Derek Barnett did not play against Dallas.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 18 are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NdUY_0digffz400
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ohgf4_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3om79u_0digffz400
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgJyX_0digffz400
(AP Photo/David Richard)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y274n_0digffz400
Syndication: The Record
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjfG5_0digffz400
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfRJj_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Liy3R_0digffz400
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vKJI_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYVv5_0digffz400
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gv6vI_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAEBO_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 30 carries, 146 yards, 2 receptions, 16 yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3KnA_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 4 carries, 11 yards, 1 reception, 1 yard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2Da1_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 tackle, 2 assists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF90q_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVTVS_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 5 tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12feZ2_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShAcA_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429hcV_0digffz400
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FnzW_0digffz400
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 touchdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LksYJ_0digffz400
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

