The Chargers ran their winning streak to 6 games with a road win at Winneconne. The first half scoring was dominated by three point shooting. Makenzie Luehring hit 4 first half three pointers and ended the game with 5 made and 18 points. Maddie Leffel made 2 three point shots in the first half and ended with 3 for the game. In the second half the Chargers overcame stretches of poor play to extend the lead and put another conference game in the win column.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO