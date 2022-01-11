Tiny Tiny’s singer and stepdaughter record during lockdown with new single

Sting on The Bridge, Only Murders In the Building, & Don’t Stand So Close To Me Becoming a Pandemic Anthem. Sting catches up with Kyle Meredith to give us the details behind his new album, The Bridge. The Police legend talks about the themes of characters in transition, his penchant for writing about very specific professions, the water symbolism that finds its way into his art, and covering Otis Redding’s Dock of the Bay and Nilsson’s The Lord Must Be In New York City. We also get to hear how he ended up in Only Murders In the Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as how he reacted to them using him as a bit of a caricature of himself and whether or not we can expect a return for another season.

