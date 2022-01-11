ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Tiny Tiny’s singer and stepdaughter record during lockdown with new single

By Laura Shine
wfpk.org
 5 days ago

Tiny Tiny is a band from Somerset, Kentucky fronted by singer/songwriter Boone Williams. The new EP is due in February of 2022 called Softly, to the Night. We got the first single from it titled “Good Times Are Hard to Fake”. Unable to be with bandmates during this time of the...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Punknews.org

Turnstile performs on Tiny Desk

Hardcore punks Turnstile records a session with NPR Tiny Desk recently. The video is not live on Youtube. The band performed 7 tracks from their latest Glow On . See below to watch the performance. Set List ,br>"ENDLESS" "UNDERWATER BOI" "BLACKOUT" "DON'T PLAY" "MYSTERY" "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)" "ALIEN LOVE...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
wfpk.org

Sting: “I like songs that are useful.”

Sting on The Bridge, Only Murders In the Building, & Don’t Stand So Close To Me Becoming a Pandemic Anthem. Sting catches up with Kyle Meredith to give us the details behind his new album, The Bridge. The Police legend talks about the themes of characters in transition, his penchant for writing about very specific professions, the water symbolism that finds its way into his art, and covering Otis Redding’s Dock of the Bay and Nilsson’s The Lord Must Be In New York City. We also get to hear how he ended up in Only Murders In the Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as how he reacted to them using him as a bit of a caricature of himself and whether or not we can expect a return for another season.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Rolling Stones to be honored in new series of stamps– and on headphones!

To mark the 60th– yes, 60th— anniversary of the legendary Rolling Stones, the band will be honored by Royal Mail with a set of 12 stamps!. The main set consists of eight stamps featuring the rock gods performing at various global venues throughout their long and storied career.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: The Weeknd shared a music video for his new song “Sacrifice”

The Weeknd took the public by surprise last week with the swift release of his fifth album Dawn FM. The new project was released only days after the initial announcement, and now there is a music video for the single “Sacrifice.”. Directed by Cliqua, the intense, cinematic clip features...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepdaughter#Dancecrydance Records
wfpk.org

Spoon get “Wild” with new song & video!

Texas rockers Spoon have shared another track from their forthcoming album!. Lucifer on the Sofa comes out February 11th and its debut single “The Hardest Cut” has become one of our favorites. Frontman Britt Daniel says “Wild” is “a song I started with my buddy, Jack, years ago....
MUSIC
wfpk.org

The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins: “The mystique element of music has vanished.”

The Darkness on Sex Robots, 80s Goth Rock, & Guitar Solos. Justin Hawkins of The Darkness sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Motorheart, an explosive new album from the British rock band. The lead singer tells us about making sure this wasn’t a pandemic record, the loss of mystique with direct access to artists, and writing as a character with disappointing relationships. In fact, its those relationships that finds the album’s narrator hooking up with a sex robot and singing about Jussy’s Girl, which is and isn’t a nod to the Rick Springfield song. Hawkins also takes us into the music and describes how he comes up with his guitar solos, leaning into 80s goth rock, and a bit of the backstories behind the bonus tracks.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Joy Oladokun & St. Vincent on Austin City Limits this weekend

This weekend’s Austin City Limits episode features two powerful performers… Joy Oladokun and St. Vincent. In a press release, ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said, “St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun are very different artists, so they might seem like an odd match for the same episode. They forge their own paths, but they are both deeply personal songwriters and both uplifting and inspiring in the way they connect with their fans. If you’re a fan of one, you’ll soon be a fan of both.”
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Parquet Courts shared a new song after its live debut on Ellen

Parquet Courts have returned with a new single called “Watching Strangers Smile.” Before they released the song to streaming platforms, the band debuted the new single in a live performance on Ellen. The song follows the release of their most recent album Sympathy for Life. Listen to Parquet...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Sam Varga finds the clarity of hitting rock bottom in “Fall Down”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Nashville singer/songwriter and Louisville native Sam Varga will finally return to Louisville for a long-overdue homecoming show on January 13th at Zanzabar. The show will celebrate the success of his latest two singles, a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good4U”, and his latest release, “Fall Down,” as well as breaking over 1 million streams on Spotify!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wfpk.org

Louisville native Rosario shared a pensive new single called “Can of Worms”

Louisville native Rosario just released a new single called “Can of Worms” from his upcoming album More Than Your Average Bear. Rosario is currently based in Los Angeles where he recorded the new project at FCLTY Studios, but he hasn’t cut any Kentucky ties; the new single is produced by Louisville’s Henry Gritton and Lexington musician Pinky Liberachi.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy