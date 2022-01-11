Crocs knows how to pandemic

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Crocs (CROX.O) has a bounce in its step. The rubber-clogs maker said on Monday that it expects sales in 2021 to come in around 67% higher than the previous year. Shares have jumped fourfold in the past three years, more than twice the increase at sneaker companies Nike and Skechers USA (SKX.N). The $7 billion Crocs is putting its fortunes to good use.

In December Crocs said it would buy privately-held comfy footwear company Heydude for $2.5 billion. That’s just as the market’s love for Crocs seems to be tempering. Its shares have dropped a third from a November high. Even so Crocs' enterprise value, at almost 3.5 times sales, is still three times as rich as Skechers'. Crocs would surely prefer to get closer to the valuations of footwear brands with freshly minted shares including Allbirds (BIRD.O) and On (ONON.N), which trade at 9 times and 15 times sales, respectively.

That’s where Heydude comes in: Its shoes are both cozy and easier on the eye than Crocs' clunky creations. That could help as workers returning to offices start rediscovering business casual. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

