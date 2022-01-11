ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelic Stock News: Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB: AWKNF) Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Primary and Secondary Endpoints Achieved, Including 86% Abstinence Over 6 Months Post Treatment and No Serious Adverse Events. Toronto, Ontario - January 11, 2022 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to...

eturbonews.com

New Clinical Trial for Opioid Use Disorder

Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, introduced its contract research organization partners who will enable UI’s planned clinical trial in Canada to be conducted, subject to the required approval by Health Canada. UI is currently working with its CRO partners to finalize UI’s study design in advance of an anticipated pre-clinical trial application meeting to soon be held with Health Canada.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2 Dry Eye Chamber Clinical Trial of Reproxalap, an Investigational New Drug, Compared to Xiidra®

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced positive top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial comparing ocular discomfort and itching symptom scores of reproxalap ophthalmic solution 0.25% (reproxalap), an investigational new drug, versus Xiidra® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5%) in patients with dry eye disease. Patient-reported ocular discomfort (p=0.002) and itching (p=0.01) were statistically lower with reproxalap than with Xiidra.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investorideas.com

Ph1 Trial Results of Dementia Drug Positive

January 13, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Anavex Life Sciences' study of Anavex 3-71 in frontotemporal dementia met primary and secondary safety endpoints, noted a Dawson James Securities report. The results of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s (AVXL:NASDAQ) Phase 1 Anavex 3-71 study suggest "a promising pipeline" for the drug candidate, purported Dawson...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Largest Phase III Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial Yields Positive Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical shared positive results from its ongoing Phase III GENEr8-1 trial on the viability of valoctocogene roxaparvovec as a treatment for patients diagnosed with severe hemophilia A. The study has a total of 134 adult participants, the largest of its kind to date. In the second year of the...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Trial of Ketamine Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder Reports Positive Findings

A clinical trial exploring the use of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD) has reported positive results. The study findings, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, show that ketamine-assisted therapy led to a 90% abstinence rate for AUD patients in the following six months. The risk of death for participants in the study, who regularly consumed up to 128 units of alcohol per week prior to the intervention, was reduced 10-fold after the ketamine therapy, which also utilized an AUD-specific form of mindfulness work. The participants were on average, in their mid-forties and 61 of 96 were male.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
healthcanal.com

Mental Health Disorders Accelerate Psychedelic Therapy Trend

Medical experts in the U.S. have recently pushed the new psychedelic therapy trend into public attention, with frowns on the matter now replaced with verbal discussions on the controversial matter. A Greater Need For Mental Health Treatments. Psychotherapist Amy Morin expressed views held by many around the world on VeryWell...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

ANANDA Scientific Announces FDA approval of the IND for the Clinical Trial on the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

ANANDA Scientific Inc., (a biotech pharma company) today announced approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the clinical trial evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5, an investigational drug using cannabidiol (CBD) in ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology as an Adjunctive Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. The study will be done at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Gilead Sciences Announces Results of Phase 3 Study of Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatment

Individuals receiving the therapy had an 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of virus-related hospitalization or all-cause death by day 28. Gilead Sciences has announced full results from a phase 3 investigational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 3-day course of remdesivir (Veklury) for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of COVID-19 for individuals who are at high risk for disease progression and are not hospitalized, the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Reveals Positive Results from Phase 3 Study of PREVNAR 20

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has disclosed positive top-line results from the Phase 3 study (B7471026) of PREVNAR 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) when administered together with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The study included 570 adults in the United States aged 65 or older. The trial was designed to evaluate the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Approves PharmaTher's Phase 2 Trial For Ketamine ALS Treatment

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), is a Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines derived from ketamine. PharmaTher announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an application to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial for an ALS treatment.
DETROIT, MI
investorideas.com

Renewable Energy Stock News - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: $SIRC) Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

EL CAJON, CA - January 14, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investorideas.com

Technology Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) is Developing an Internet Based Licensing System to Potentially to Offer its Microchip Analysis Technology Through a Secured Web Portal Interface

SAN DIEGO - January 11, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), is developing an Internet based system to potentially license its microchip analysis technology through a web portal interface. Using a secured portal, fabless IC design firms will be able to license and...
SOFTWARE
investorideas.com

Cannabis Stock News: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: $TLRY; TSX: $TLRY.TO) Reports Profitable Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

New Parent Company Name, TILRAY BRANDS, Reflects Growing Portfolio of Leading, Global CPG Brands. Net Revenue Increased ~20% to $155 Million from the Prior Year Quarter. Net Income Improved $95 Million to $6 Million from the Prior Year Quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 Million, 11th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IFLScience

How Psychedelic Therapy Fuses Indigenous Shamanism With Western Science

Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is widely talked about as a novel development within psychiatry, yet the ironic truth is that mind-altering substances have been used to promote mental wellbeing for thousands of years. And while the ceremonial ingestion of plants like ayahuasca in South America, peyote in North America, and iboga in Africa may seem a far cry from the psychiatrist’s couch, researchers are increasingly looking to indigenous cultures in order to learn how to utilize these potent medicines.
MENTAL HEALTH
investorideas.com

BioNTech and InstaDeep Developed and Successfully Tested Early Warning System to Detect Potential High-Risk SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Early Warning System combines Spike protein structural modeling with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and monitor high-risk SARS-CoV-2 variants, identifying >90% of WHO-designated variants on average two months prior to officially receiving the designation. Study introduces a new method of combining publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequence information with predictive analytics to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

