Psychedelic Stock News: Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB: AWKNF) Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

A clinical trial exploring the use of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD) has reported positive results. The study findings, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, show that ketamine-assisted therapy led to a 90% abstinence rate for AUD patients in the following six months. The risk of death for participants in the study, who regularly consumed up to 128 units of alcohol per week prior to the intervention, was reduced 10-fold after the ketamine therapy, which also utilized an AUD-specific form of mindfulness work. The participants were on average, in their mid-forties and 61 of 96 were male.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO