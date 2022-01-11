Psychedelic Stock News: Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB: AWKNF) Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial
Primary and Secondary Endpoints Achieved, Including 86% Abstinence Over 6 Months Post Treatment and No Serious Adverse Events. Toronto, Ontario - January 11, 2022 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to...www.investorideas.com
Comments / 0