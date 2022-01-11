ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals hoping James Conner's injury isn't too serious

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PP3Sm_0digdfue00

The Arizona Cardinals hoped to have both their top running backs — James Conner and Chase Edmonds — healthy and on the field together when they open the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday.

However, in Conner’s return to the lineup after missing two games with a heel injury, he sustained a rib injury in the second half.

As of Monday, the team did not know a lot.

“He’s still being evaluated today, so we’ll see how that kind of shakes out over the next couple of days,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. “Hopefully it’s not too serious, but we won’t know for a couple of days.”

The Cardinals get an extra day because their game isn’t until Monday night, so their first practice of the week will be Thursday, giving Conner an extra day before he has to try anything.

Edmonds missed the game on Sunday with a rib injury as well.

While some might wonder why Conner even played and why he got such a heavy workload (he played 46 snaps and had 21 total touches between 15 rushing attempts and six receptions).

That was by design after missing a couple of games.

“We wanted to get him some good work and wanted to get him feeling good and comfortable again, knock some of the rust off,” Kingsbury said. “He had been out quite a while. He felt good about what went on. Unfortunately, he got nicked up, so hopefully that’s not too bad.”

The Cardinals will take on the Rams on the road Monday night at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Insider Has Troubling James Conner News

Good things tend to happen when James Conner touches the football, so it’s no secret his availability for Monday night’s postseason battle between the Rams and Cardinals is of the upmost importance. There is growing concern about Conner’s availability for Monday night’s game. The Cardinals running back was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire#Spotify
NBC Sports

James Conner practices, listed as questionable for Monday

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said early this week that running back James Conner would likely be a game-time decision and that’s how things are playing out. Conner has been listed as questionable to face the Rams on Monday night because of injured ribs. He was a limited participant in practice on Saturday after sitting out the team’s Thursday and Friday sessions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

James Conner was able to practice Saturday for the Cardinals

James Conner was able to practice Saturday for the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. This is certainly good news for a Cardinals’ team that some thought might be without their top two running backs for their playoff game versus the Rams on Monday. They are both battling rib injuries, but Chase Edmonds has been able to practice at least in a limited fashion this week. The return of Conner to practice Saturday bodes well for his chances of playing Monday.
NFL
NBC Sports

James Conner remains out of practice Friday

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt appears to be on the right track to play against the Rams on Monday night, but another Cardinals player is moving in the other direction. Running back James Conner did not practice on Thursday because of the rib injury he suffered in Week 18 and reporters at Friday’s practice send word that he remains out of action. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested that Conner will be a game-time decision on Monday, but continued practice absences point toward an absence from the lineup as well.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals-Rams Friday Injury Report

Arizona had all three players who missed Thursday's practice due to rest (center Rodney Hudson, tackle Kelvin Beachum and tight end Zach Ertz) return to the practice field on Friday. Running back Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe), wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder)...
NFL
numberfire.com

James Conner (heel/rib) listed as questionable on Cardinals' Wild Card injury report

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (heel/rib) is questionable to play in Monday's Wild Card contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Conner's status will be decided on Monday after Arizona's running back participated in a limited practice. Expect Chase Edmonds to play a feature role if Conner is ruled out against a Los Angeles Rams' unit rated seventh in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Rams Wild Card injury report: Justin Pugh, Conner questionable

Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh, running back James Conner and wide receiver Rondale Moore will all be game-day decisions on Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Saturday. Kingsbury also said he was unsure what starting cornerback Marco Wilson’s availability will be, though the rookie practiced fully on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner not spotted at Friday practice, status likely in question vs. Rams in wild card game

The Arizona Cardinals may be without one of their top offensive weapons when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs. According to Cardinals website reporter Darren Urban, running back James Conner was not spotted during the open-to-the-media portion of Friday's practice. Conner did not practice on Thursday, either, as he has been dealing with a ribs injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy