Africa

Africa Is Now the Most Targeted Region for Cyberattacks

By Kenn Abuya
techweez.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the number of cyberattacks recorded was record-breaking, with a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks compared to 2020. In fact, the world witnessed one of the most serious vulnerabilities on the internet, with millions of attacks per hour attempting to exploit the Log4J vulnerability in...

