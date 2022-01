Of the myriad dog-themed cryptocurrencies available to buy, the chances of any of them hitting the same boom that favorites like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) have experienced is always low. However, as the FirstDog (CCC:FSD-USD) crypto is proving right now, that chance is never zero. Currently, FSD-USD is up an unbelievable 1,300% after a massive jump yesterday, Jan. 12.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO