DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is one of the leaders of the online betting industry. That sector has rapidly-emerged over the past few years as many states have legalized online gambling. Formerly just the domain of Nevada and New Jersey, online gambling.is now legal in many regions of the country. Stuck at home during the pandemic and flush with stimulus checks, many Americans were looking for new things to do, enabling online betting to flourish. Despite that, however, DKNG stock has been a real dud in recent months.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO