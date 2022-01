GHOST and VOLBEAT will be co-headlining across the U.S. beginning January 25, and to commemorate the monumental tour, the bands have teamed up with Blackened Recordings to release a limited-edition double-A-side seven-inch single featuring each band’s contributions to “The Metallica Blacklist” charity album: GHOST‘s cover of “Enter Sandman” on “Side G” and VOLBEAT‘s “Don’t Tread On Me” on “Side V”. The seven-inch will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop on a first-come, first-served basis (limit one per customer).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO