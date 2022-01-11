PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (01/11/22)

On this episode, Dominic, Ben, and Chris are joined by Din of F-105 to break down the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett. They start by talking about "The Streets of Mos Espa", discussing what happened to the Tusken Raiders, the real world implications of the scene and what we learned about Boba from that scene. They then talk about the events in Mos Espa, including the debut of the new street gang, the slap stick speeder chase, and the Hutts latest moves. Also, Danny Trejo gives Boba a new Rancor and already they have a bond. Plus, parallels with other Star Wars projects, some unexpected Transformers movie love, and the return of Sir Benjamin, the Star Wars Gentleman. All this and much more!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO