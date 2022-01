If you have a few minutes to spare, you can literally save money. And that sounds like a good way to start the new year, right?. Of course I’m sure a lot of us have some version of “get my finances in order” on our list of New Year’s resolutions, or “be wealthy beyond my wildest dreams” on our vision boards. Well, I think both of those things are a stretch for me (let alone creating a vision board), but as a realist with limited free time, there are a few things I can recommend.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO