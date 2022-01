Haven Pregnancy Services: Grateful to community support this holiday season

It was like something out of a Christmas movie: a good Samaritan helping a homeless man in need, providing him with shelter, and the community coming together to help as well. But this wasn’t just a movie, this past Christmas it was real, when Rodney Prince paid for a two night stay at the Western Motel for David Jackson. After Prince posted about it on Facebook, Jackson, who is homeless and cleans car windows for a living, received an outpouring of support, which has allowed him to stay warm at the Western Motel up to this day.

