NBA

Miami Heat Check In At No. 6 in Latest Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 6 days ago
The Miami Heat have had every reason to make excuses the past month.

Several players have missed games because of injuries and health protocols, including Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Still, the Heat are going strong at the midway point of the season. They are 25-15 entering Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to NBA.com, the Heat are the sixth-best team in the league.

"About the time that they lost both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to injuries, the Heat started shooting 3-pointers more liberally," wrote John Schuhmann of NBA.com "Good results didn’t come right away, but since Dec. 8, they rank second in 3-point percentage (41.2%) and third in the percentage of their shots that have come from beyond the arc (45.6%). Though Omer Yurkseven is the only guy to have played in all 15 games, the Heat are 11-4 over that stretch. Their biggest win came in a 23-point victory in Phoenix on Saturday. They drained 22 3-pointers (tying the franchise record) against a defense that ranks second in the league and has generally been good at limiting shots (and success) from beyond the arc."

Things are only going to get better for the Heat. They are expecting Butler back from an ankle injury later this week. Adebayo, who has been sidelined since early December, is also close to making a return.

The Heat also play 25 of the remaining 42 games at home.

