Twitter Acquires Stake In Digital Ad Firm Aleph Group

By Todd Wasserman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital ad firm Aleph Group disclosed Tuesday that Twitter has acquired a minority stake in the company. Aleph has indicated plans to go public later this year. With the investment, Twitter plans to pursue its mission...

