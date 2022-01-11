Twitter Acquires Stake In Digital Ad Firm Aleph Group

T-Mobile on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Octopus Interactive, the largest national network of interactive video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles. This move marks the next step for Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile’s fast-growing advertising technology business, in expanding its advertising offerings for marketers. Octopus Interactive helps brands reach audiences through video ads presented on screens inside rideshare vehicles, providing marketers a new way to reach consumers, and its impact is growing rapidly. Octopus’s rideshare network enables brands to execute comprehensive geotargeted campaigns across a range of highly engaged consumers. And beyond the rideshare network, this acquisition will connect T-Mobile’s Marketing Solutions group with big brands, like current Octopus clients Audible, Fox Entertainment, Philo and many more.
