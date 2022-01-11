ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Arsenal: Who makes your Reds team?

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday in the first leg of...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp learns useful lesson from Arsenal stalemate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not write off their rare goalless performance as he believes it will provide valuable help in preparing for the visit of Brentford.The 0-0 draw with 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the first time since April the Reds had not scored in a home match and only the second occasion this season they had drawn a blank.A first-half sending-off meant the visitors retreated into a back five, and while Klopp’s side failed to break that down, the manager feels it may have given the Reds an insight into what to expect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Brentford boss expecting ‘tough battle’ between Ivan Toney and Virgil Van Dijk

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to give Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk another good battle on Sunday.The Bees forward produced a superb display in the last meeting between the clubs in September, grabbing an assist and generally being a constant thorn in the Reds defence’s side with his aerial presence.While Toney largely got the better of Van Dijk in the 3-3 draw, the Dutch centre-back did produce a game-saving tackle late on to deny the former Peterborough striker a potential winning goal.Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield, Frank said with a smile: “Virgil is a decent defender so it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Liverpool make two changes from the the team that drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final in midweek as James Milner and Takumi Minamino make way for Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Liverpool XI:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Reds#Liverpool V Arsenal#Anfield
AFP

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hopes abnormal season gives Liverpool chance to challenge at top

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the fact this season is far from normal will give his side a chance of reeling in Premier League defending champions Manchester City at the top of table.A comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford secured a first league win since mid-December and closed the gap to 11 points with a match in hand.Klopp concedes in any other year that sort of lead would be unassailable but in a campaign being stretched by Covid-19, injuries and match postponements, he believes there remains a glimmer of optimism.“We don’t have to convince anyone outside to believe. If they want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield this weekend and will be hoping to secure a win despite missing their Africa Cup of Nations trio.The last time the two sides met, it was a thriller. The Premier League new boys fought toe to toe with the Reds in a game which finished three goals apiece.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool host BrentfordIt was a great example of what Brentford are about under Thomas Frank, who will be hoping his side can replicate a similar performance.Liverpool, with only a few days rest from their Carabao Cup game with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham slam Premier League over ‘extremely surprising’ Arsenal postponement

Tottenham Hotspur have said they are “extremely surprised” with the Premier League’s decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal, adding that they believe the rules set out regarding fixture postponements due to Covid-19 cases are not being followed as intended. The Premier League confirmed they had accepted Arsenal’s request to postpone the fixture on Saturday, with the depleted Gunners without a host of players due to Covid, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.Spurs released their response later in the afternoon, expressing their anger at the decision to postpone the fixture,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hoping to keep Armando Broja next season

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl remains hopeful a deal can be struck to allow Armando Broja to stay on at the club next season and continue to develop his game.The 20-year-old on-loan Chelsea forward took his tally to seven in all competitions with a goal in the 4-1 win over Brentford on Tuesday night.Hasenhuttl feels the Albania international has a bright future, with discussions set to continue over whether that can be at St Mary’s Stadium again next season.“We will find the right conversation with the player, the agents, the club. What they want, what Chelsea want,” Hasenhuttl said. “I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. The fixture comes just days after the two teams met in the third round of the FA Cup, with Ralf Rangnick’s side holding on to a 1-0 victory after Scott McTominay stuck early. After a tumultuous first half of the season, United entered the weekend six points adrift of the top four, although Rangnick’s side do also have two games in hand. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Aston Villa have made an early statement of intent in the transfer market after completing the signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE

