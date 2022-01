The Giants are in full blown rebuilding mode. The roster has little talent as evidenced by not a single player making the Pro Bowl. 1. Don’t extend Daniel Jones. He hasn’t shown enough to justify it. If he plays well in 2022, the Giants can always sign him as a free agent. He’s also going to be damaged goods by the end of the 2022 season. Even if the new GM pulls in 3 quality linemen in the draft, it’s going to take a season for all of them to learn the game. The line is going to suck again. DJ is going to be physically beaten, but he’s also going to be mentally gone. 4 seasons of losing and being under siege in the pocket will have ruined any chance of being successful. There will be too much mental scar tissue to fix.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO