Norwich v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches and next up is a trip to bottom side Norwich, who’ve won just twice this season. In most circumstances, you’d say another defeat for the manager here would/could/should lead to him losing his job. But after rattling through so many managers in recent years, Farhad Moshiri seems intent – rightly or wrongly – to back Benitez to the hilt. Even if that means sacking anyone else he can blame instead.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO