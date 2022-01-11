Norwich v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Norwich will have midfielder Todd Cantwell available for the Premier League match against Everton. Cantwell, who has been linked with a move away during the January transfer window, missed the midweek defeat...
Rafa Benitez has picked his starting lineups and Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts this one. Allan is out (either injury or COVID) and so Andre Gomes steps in, looks like a straight 4-4-2. Opponents Norwich are also in a 4-4-2, by the way. Everton. Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure,...
Watch the best moments of Norwich win. Everton has this XI starter for the game of today. Smtih has this XI starter for today. The home team has these players on their bench in case DT Smith decides to make a substitution. Byram, Cantwell, Dowell, Giannoulis, Gunn, Kabak, Placheta, Rowe,...
Norwich secured their first Premier League victory since November with a 2-1 win over Everton which piled more pressure on Rafael Benitez. Everton travelled to Carrow Road without a league win since the start of December and defeat against a Norwich team which had been on a six-match losing streak without scoring a single goal will not have eased tensions between the fans and the manager.
Norwich v Everton live stream, Saturday 15 January, 3.00pm GMT. Everton are hoping to revive their stuttering Premier League campaign when they travel to bottom side Norwich City on Saturday. The Toffees have one win in their last 12 league games, a shocking run of form that saw them slide...
Rafa Benitez admits his Everton future is in doubt after a dismal defeat at Norwich. The Blues lost 2-1 at what was the Premier League's bottom club and have seen the gap to the relegation zone cut to just six points. Everton have won just one of their last 13...
NORWICH, England (Reuters) -Norwich City threw themselves a lifeline in their battle against relegation but sucked Everton into the mire thanks to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. An own goal by Michael Keane and Adam Idah’s close-range finish in the space of two minutes in the...
Everton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches and next up is a trip to bottom side Norwich, who’ve won just twice this season. In most circumstances, you’d say another defeat for the manager here would/could/should lead to him losing his job. But after rattling through so many managers in recent years, Farhad Moshiri seems intent – rightly or wrongly – to back Benitez to the hilt. Even if that means sacking anyone else he can blame instead.
An Everton fan invaded the Carrow Road pitch allegedly trying to reach manager Rafael Benitez as they fell two goals behind at Norwich City. An 16th-minute own goal from Michael Keane was followed shortly afterwards by Adam Idah's second and this proved the final straw for the irate pitch invader.
Everton boss Rafa Benitez says the players are making too many mistakes after their defeat at Norwich. Benitez admits they went to Carrow Road expecting three points. He lamented: “It is really disappointing because we came here thinking about the win and it is a long journey for the fans who have come to support us. Everyone came here expecting us to win and we couldn't.
Norwich vs Everton: The Toffees slumped to another sad defeat in the Premier League — a 2-1 final score — at Carrow Road on Saturday. Michael Keane started the scoring (in the wrong goal) in the 16th minute, and two minutes later Adam Idah made it 2-0 to Norwich. Richarlison pulled a goal back with a sensation overhead kick right on the hour mark, but that’s as close as Everton would get.
Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
After a disastrous afternoon that saw his Everton team lose 2-1 against Norwich City at Carrow Road, Toffees manager Rafa Benitez could be facing the sack tonight according to a report. It has been a tough start to life for the former Liverpool manager at Goodison Park after he took...
The unhappy marriage between Rafael Benitez and Everton has come to an end. Defeat by Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday proved the final straw, his departure coming just seven months into a three-year contract. Attention will now turn to finding his successor. Action needs to be swift, with...
