Learn step by step the essentials of graphic design and art direction to create eye-catching brand identities. Do you want to know how to design a visual identity and build a professional brand book using key art direction and graphic design techniques? If so, this premium online course by Art Director, Designer, and Photographer Linus Lohoff might be perfect for you. The mainly recommended software for this course includes Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Photoshop. In 16 lessons, you can learn everything you need to know from conception and sketching logos to complete brand visuals or how you create a brand book.

