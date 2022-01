News Bites for January 12... ...Cumulus Media’s WLS (890) Chicago is being inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame, which is recognizing the station’s history as a Top 40 outlet as “The Big 89” from 1960-1989. "WLS is a huge part of the rock music history of the entire Midwest, and it had a profound impact on Iowa,” Executive Director Clay Norris said in a release. “As you may be aware, even the AM station's daytime signal can be heard in much of eastern Iowa where 2/3 of the population lives. At night, it was heard all over the state… We are very pleased to honor WLS-AM as an Inductee in the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame.”

