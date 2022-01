News Bites for January 11... ...iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network (BIN) is named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The network won in the Media category. “Innovation has been one of BIN’s core values since our inception,” BIN President Tony Coles said in a release. “It drives us to keep growing and creating spaces for the Black community to hear and contribute to the news that matters most to them. It’s an honor to be recognized with an incredible lineup of organizations and individuals who share the value of innovation and prove it in their work every day.”

