Monday's High School Scoreboard

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School ice fishing team competed in the Prairie Farm High School Invitational last Saturday, Jan. 8, held on the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Twelve different high school teams from around the area competed. C-W finished in first place with a total score of 289 accumulative inches. Augusta High School took second place followed by Amery in third place. The totals represent the total inches of fish caught and released in four categories—panfish, bass, northern and walleye.

CHETEK, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO