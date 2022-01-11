ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Monday's High School Scoreboard

cwbradio.com
 6 days ago

Neillsville 65, Independence 31 - Drew Brown (Neills.) 28 pts., Mason Roenz (Neills.)...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Ice Fishing Team Qualifies For State

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School ice fishing team competed in the Prairie Farm High School Invitational last Saturday, Jan. 8, held on the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Twelve different high school teams from around the area competed. C-W finished in first place with a total score of 289 accumulative inches. Augusta High School took second place followed by Amery in third place. The totals represent the total inches of fish caught and released in four categories—panfish, bass, northern and walleye.
CHETEK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy