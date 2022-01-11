ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffocation Announce Tour with Atheist, Soreption, and Contrarian

Cover picture for the articleSuffocation have announced a month-long tour of the U.S. and Canada, which is scheduled to kick off in the spring. Direct support will come from Atheist, with openers Soreption and Contrarian on select dates. Suffocation is currently being fronted by Ricky Myers (Disgorge), replacing the now-retired Frank Mullen. Tickets...

