Ronan Keating has shared the first look inside his new home, after revealing that he and his wife Storm moved for what they hope to be the last time at the end of 2021. The Boyzone singer said there had been several delays in constructing their new property, and also revealed the big role that Storm had played in the build. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his son Cooper nestled among storage bags, Ronan wrote: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO