Environment

Climate-Fueled Permafrost Thaw Threatens up to Half of Arctic Infrastructure - Report

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Thawing permafrost could put as much as 50 percent of Arctic infrastructure at high risk of damage by 2050, requiring tens of billions of dollars in maintenance and repairs, scientists warned on Tuesday. The world’s permafrost — land that remains frozen year-round — has been warming at...

www.usnews.com

The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Thawing Permafrost Is Poised to Unleash Havoc in The Arctic, Scientists Warn

Thawing Arctic permafrost laden with billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases not only threatens the region's critical infrastructure but life across the planet, according to a comprehensive scientific review. Nearly 70 percent of the roads, pipelines, cities, and industry – mostly in Russia – built on the region's softening ground...
EARTH SCIENCE
Laredo Morning Times

Warming permafrost puts key Arctic pipelines, roads at 'high risk,' study says

The warming of the Arctic's frozen grounds has already inflicted a range of calamities on its hardy residents: paved roads that look like ribbons fluttering in a breeze; concrete buildings warped into a cockeyed latticework of cracks. Broken pipelines. Landslides. Sudden sinkholes. Drained lakes. In coming decades, the shifting terrain...
ALASKA STATE
globalvoices.org

New colonization in Russia’s Arctic threatens indigenous rights

This article by Tatiana Britskaya was originally published by Novaya Gazeta and appeared on Transitions Online on December 13, 2021. It is republished as part of a content-sharing partnership and has been edited to fit the GV style. One hundred and sixteen international organizations and dozens of individuals have signed...
SOCIETY
Alaska State
ktoo.org

Hot dam: Beavers have gnawed their way into the Arctic, speeding permafrost thaw

Beavers are moving to the Arctic as the Alaskan tundra heats up and the beaver population rebounds after centuries of trapping. A study published in December shows the small, industrious mammal is accelerating climate change in the north. Beaver ponds are showing up in places they’ve never been before. For...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Alaska Polar Bears are Moving to Russia Due to Climate Heating in the Arctic

Due to melting sea ice caused by climate change, polar bears from Alaska are forced to seek home and hunting grounds in Russia, American scientists said. According to the Alaska Science Center of the US Geological Survey (USGS), the number of bears in the Southern Beaufort Sea had dropped from 1,500 to 900 between years 2000 and 2010. Previous studies had linked declines in summer sea ice to reduced physical condition, growth, and survival of polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in this outlying sea of the Arctic Ocean, situated north of Canada and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Climate change destroying homes across the Arctic

Cracked homes, buckled roads and ruptured pipelines are likely to become common in and near the Arctic as warming temperatures cause frozen ground to thaw, new findings say. Five million people live on Arctic permafrost including in Russia, North America and Scandinavia. Climate change is causing the Arctic to warm...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Permafrost researchers analyze the drivers of rapidly changing Arctic coasts

Arctic coasts are characterized by sea ice, permafrost and ground ice. This makes them particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which is already accelerating rapid coastal erosion. The increasing warming is affecting coast stability, sediments, carbon storage, and nutrient mobilization. Understanding the correlation of these changes is essential to improve forecasts and adaptation strategies for Arctic coasts. In a special issue of the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute describe the sensitivity of Arctic coasts to climate change and the challenges for humans and nature.
EARTH SCIENCE
theenergymix.com

Severe Climate Risk Threatens 40% of World Fossil Reserves

Nearly half of the world’s fossil fuel reserves are vulnerable to extreme weather brought on by climate change, according to an assessment published last month by risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. The threat to 40% of global oil and gas supply makes the cost of climate inaction “genuinely existential”, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Mapping permafrost thaw slumps with unmanned aerial vehicles

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â page 4 (2022)Cite this article. Thaw slumps are a slope failure phenomenon that result from the thawing of ice-rich permafrost. Thaw slumps generally last more than ten years, and the consequent landscape changes affect hydrological cycles and ecosystems by releasing frozen organic carbon and disrupting habitats. TheÂ Qinghai"“Tibet Plateau (QTP; also known as the Tibetan Plateau), the largest mid-low latitude permafrost region, is suffering from permafrost thaw and degradation owing to anthropogenic climate change, which is causing thaw slumps to occur more frequently. However, as traditional field surveys take time and are expensive, and satellite remote sensing data have a coarse spatial resolution, it remains difficult to accurately identify the boundaries of thaw slumps. As such, the characteristics and mechanisms of thaw slumps in the QTP are poorly quantified.
SCIENCE
