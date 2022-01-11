Climate-Fueled Permafrost Thaw Threatens up to Half of Arctic Infrastructure - Report

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â page 4 (2022)Cite this article. Thaw slumps are a slope failure phenomenon that result from the thawing of ice-rich permafrost. Thaw slumps generally last more than ten years, and the consequent landscape changes affect hydrological cycles and ecosystems by releasing frozen organic carbon and disrupting habitats. TheÂ Qinghai"“Tibet Plateau (QTP; also known as the Tibetan Plateau), the largest mid-low latitude permafrost region, is suffering from permafrost thaw and degradation owing to anthropogenic climate change, which is causing thaw slumps to occur more frequently. However, as traditional field surveys take time and are expensive, and satellite remote sensing data have a coarse spatial resolution, it remains difficult to accurately identify the boundaries of thaw slumps. As such, the characteristics and mechanisms of thaw slumps in the QTP are poorly quantified.

