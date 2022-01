Placer.ai, a company that monitors foot traffic data at a variety of locations, has snagged $100M worth of funding in a round that values the company at $1B. The company plans to use the money to speed up the growth of its platform and add to the list of data it tracks. The funding round, led by Product Hunt CEO Josh Buckley, includes several real estate executives interested in seeing the platform grow.

