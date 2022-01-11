ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rat recognized as hero for detecting landmines dead at 8

By Guy Davies
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hmFV_0digFSbD00

Magawa, a rat credited with finding over 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia, is dead at age 8.

The African giant pouched male rat was the most successful landmine detecting rat for the nonprofit APOPO -- a Tanzania-based group that trains the species to detect landmines and tuberculosis -- dubbing them "HeroRATs."

MORE: Rats can learn to drive, new study shows

Magawa won a People's Dispensary for Sick Animals Gold Medal -- the highest honor given to heroic animals by the U.K.-based veterinary charity -- for his work in Cambodia in 2020. According to APOPO, Magawa "passed away peacefully this weekend," having recently celebrated his birthday.

Magawa retired last year after spending four years discovering explosives with his incredible sense of smell.

African giant pouched rats are larger than the average pet rat, but are not heavy enough to set off most landmines by walking over them.

MORE: Our rats, ourselves: What the rise of rodents reveals about humans

With 60 million people in 59 countries affected by uncleared landmines, training animals like Magawa can improve efficiency and cut costs in a decades-long battle to clear landmines from past conflict zones, APOPO says.

"All of us at APOPO are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he's done," the nonprofit said on its website. "During his career, Magawa found over 100 landmines and other explosives, making him APOPO's most successful HeroRAT to date. His contribution allows communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play; without fear of losing life or limb."

Comments / 20

Laura Chesnut Dalgetty
3d ago

wow that's Awesome! he was a cute little guy🐀 I had no idea anyone could train a rat😱 I'm sure he will be missed..

Reply
8
Red Rum
3d ago

that awesome little guy is more useful then Trump. rest in peace little buddy we where so lucky to have you on this planet ❤

Reply(2)
6
CrazyDogMom2021
3d ago

Awww he will be missed 🥺 Definitely an interesting 🤔 choice of animal. Thank you for all u did lil Man U will be missed by many 🥺 love his little Metal around his neck😊😊💕

Reply
3
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

WATCH: Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape

(UPI) A viral video showing a woman carrying a lion in her arms on a Kuwait street shows the aftermath of the animal's escape, local authorities confirmed. The video, which circulated widely online after being shared on social media, shows a young woman carrying a young lion in her arms Sunday in the Sabahiya area, south of Kuwait City, while the animal appears to struggle.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmines#Rats#Tuberculosis#African#Apopo
animalpetitions.org

Stop Slaughtering Dogs and Cats for Meat

Target: Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, Minister of Law for Indonesia. Goal: Work for a national ban on the dog and cat meat trade. Over four dozen dogs were rescued from an alleged dog butcher in Indonesia. They were the lucky ones. Around one million fellow canines become part of the country’s still-existing dog meat trade annually. The animals endure brutal captures and grueling trips crammed into cages, deprived of their ability to even open their mouths. These cruel incidents are just the beginning. Once the dogs reach their final destinations they await slaughter, spectators to the horrors that will soon befall them. Those horrors include bludgeoning and burning. Sometimes, the dogs are still alive for the last sick step in the ritual.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Dog Protects Owner Injured on Hike by Keeping Man Warm with Cuddles: 'His Loyalty Did Not Stop'

A dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North — an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup — stayed by his owner's side during a New Year's weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia's Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man's canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Landmine-hunting hero rat dies in Cambodia after stellar career

A landmine-hunting rat that was awarded a gold medal for heroism for clearing ordnance from the Cambodian countryside has died. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat originally from Tanzania, helped clear mines from about 225,000 square metres of land – the equivalent of 42 football pitches – over the course of his career.
ANIMALS
BBC

How Magawa the rat was trained to detect mines

A rat bred in Tanzania, which helped locate more than a 100 landmines in Cambodia, has died at the age of eight. The rodent, a giant African pouched rat known as Magawa, was even awarded a medal for his heroism. BBC World News’s Geeta Guru-Murthy spoke to the head of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Cambodia’s famous mine-detecting hero rat dies after saving countless lives

A famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for bravery has died at the age of eight. The specially trained rat, named Magawa, sniffed out more than 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia in an illustrious five-year career. Trained by the Belgian charity Apopo, the rodent would alert its handlers to the lethal mines so that they could be safely removed. Magawa, who located the explosives by sniffing out a chemical compound in the mines, cleared more than 141,000 sq m of land in total – the equivalent of 20 football pitches. The charity said the rat had...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital, Colombo Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said. “Polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other non-digestibles and water were the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Christmas miracle for otter rescued by member of public

A plucky otter cub experienced something of a festive miracle when it was rescued from a bin the day before Christmas in Durham.The otter, named Eve was suffering with hypothermia when it was discovered in a bin by a member of the public.After being taken to a vet, the RSPCA took Eve into their care before moving it to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire.The young mammal was slowly warmed up and given fluids as well as being hand reared with kitten milk and fish on its road to recovery.Once fully rehabilitated, Eve will return to the wild.“It...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
ANIMALS
insideedition.com

'Loneliest Orca in the World' Seen Ramming Herself Against Inside of Tank

Heartbreaking video shows a killer whale thrashing its body against the inside of its tank. It happened at MarineLand Park in Niagara Falls, Canada. Kiska, a 45-year-old Orca, lives in total isolation. “Experts who’ve reviewed Kiska’s conditions have said that she’s probably the loneliest orca in the world, because she...
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

510K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy