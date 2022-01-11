Boys basketball report: King’s Fork braces for tough week, Oscar Smith bounces back, Norview getting tested early

King's Fork coach Rick Hite, shown in January 2020, whose Bulldogs are No. 1 in the 757Teamz Top 15, isn't shy about taking on tough competition. They'll have plenty of it in the next few days. KRISTEN ZEIS/STAFF Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Top-ranked King’s Fork stayed unbeaten Saturday with a victory over then-No. 13 Norview when the Bulldogs hosted the Battle Lines at the Fork event.

The Bulldogs’ schedule won’t get any easier this week as they play Southeastern District rival Western Branch on Tuesday, Lakeland on Friday, No. 5 Landstown on Saturday at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic, and No. 4 Cape Henry on Monday at the inaugural Bob Dandridge MLK Holiday Basketball Classic at Scope.

“Yes, very tough stretch,” King’s Fork coach Rick Hite said. “We will do what we always do: Compete one possession at a time, one quarter at a time, one game at a time. We don’t duck anybody. It’s high school basketball.”

Hite said his team is looking forward to playing in the inaugural event Monday.

“We are very excited and very honored to be playing on a day and in an a event that pays tribute to Dr. King and the ‘Greyhound,’ Bob Dandridge,” Hite said about Dandridge’s nickname. “It’s sports and community coming together.”

Oscar Smith bounces back

Oscar Smith suffered a stunning home loss Friday to then-No. 11 Kempsville. The Tigers were outhustled and never looked in sync.

But they put that loss behind them as they went out and beat Edison of Alexandria 68-53 Saturday at the 13th annual Virginia Preps Basketball Classic.

“We were off for 14 days. We had to get back in game mode, so the loss to Kempsville was a wake-up call for us,” Tigers coach LaVar Griffin said. “Winning was great for this team coming off a loss, especially being as young as we are. We rebounded better and played defense much better.”

The Tigers were led by Leroy Hamilton, who had 31 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists. He was named the game’s MVP.

“Leroy Hamilton led the way for us with his leadership and play,” Griffin said.

Pilots playing tough schedule to get better

Norview coach Ricardo Foster wasn’t sure what this season would be like since his team hasn’t played for nearly two years because of COVID.

To find out, he put together a tough schedule to test his team.

The Pilots are 6-4, but all four of those losses have come against teams ranked in the 757Teamz Top 15, including three in the top five.

“Coming back after not playing for almost two years, I just wanted to see where we stand because we’re rebuilding,” he said. “I wasn’t really sure what we were going to have after losing as much as we did. I just wanted to get a good assessment of where we’re at and how good we can be in the future.”

The Pilots have lost to top-ranked King’s Fork, then-No. 2 Landstown, then-No. 5 Bethel and then-No. 10 Woodside.

“I feel pretty good,” Foster said about his team’s play. “We’re competing against the top-tier teams in the area and we’ve been taking some losses, but we’re competing.”

Veritas Collegiate sophomore makes huge impact, one of the top scorers in Hampton Roads

Veritas Collegiate coach Puncho Mcghee remembers seeing Brooklyn Nets rookie Cam Thomas as a fourth grader growing up in Chesapeake.

“I knew he was going to be special,” he said about the former Oscar Smith star.

Mcghee sees greatness in another player: Markus Robinson.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard moved to Hampton Roads from Rochester, New York. He played summer basketball in Hampton Roads each year and decided to move here to focus on academics.

He has taken the area by surprise as one of the area’s top scorers at 31.7 points a game. Other top scorers include Jamestown’s Xavier Brown (31.0), Landstown’s Donald Hand Jr. (29.3) and Walsingham teammates Paul Williams (27.3) and Cooper Jones (26.3).

Robinson has scored 30 or more points seven times this season, including games of 48 and 42.

“I’ve been knowing Markus since the fifth grade,” Mcghee said. “And there are some similarities (with Thomas) as far as discipline. He never gets rattled and plays with a calmness that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

What Mcghee loves most about Robinson is his humility.

During one game this season when he scored 42 points, he passed up a shot late in the game.

Mcghee, shocked by it, asked him why.

“He told me, ‘He was open,’” said Mcghee, chuckling. “The kid is different. He is special.”

Coming up

Atlantic Shores will host the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic on Saturday. The lineup: Atlantic Shores vs. Deep Creek, 11 a.m.; Life Christian Academy vs. Western Branch, 12:45 p.m.; Manor vs. No. 3 Bethel, 2:15 p.m.; No. 10 Oscar Smith vs. No. 12 Peninsula Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; No. 4 Cape Henry vs. Fairfax Christian, 5:15 p.m.; John Champe vs. No. 15 Norview, 6:45 p.m.; No. 1 King’s Fork vs. No. 5 Landstown, 8:15 p.m. ...

The inaugural Bob Dandridge MLK Holiday Basketball Classic will be held Monday at Scope. The lineup: Norview girls vs. Monacan, 10 a.m.; Western Branch vs. No. 11 Menchville, 11:45 a.m.; Lake Taylor vs. No. 6 Woodside, 1:30 p.m.; No. 9 Kecoughtan vs. Green Run, 3:15 p.m.; No. 2 Maury vs. No. 10 Oscar Smith, 5 p.m.; No. 1 King’s Fork vs. No. 4 Cape Henry, 6:45 p.m. ...

Teams from Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the Border Clash Invitational on Monday at Elizabeth City State University. The lineup: Camden County vs. Booker T. Washington, 10 a.m.; Perquimans County vs. Greenbrier Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Washington County vs. Manor, 1 p.m.; Currituck County vs. No. 8 Kempsville, 2:30 p.m.; John A. Holmes vs. No. 12 Peninsula Catholic, 4 p.m., Pasquotank County vs. Smithfield, 5:45 p.m.; Northeastern vs. No. 7 Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

