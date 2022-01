One of the only LGBTQ bars in Cedar Rapids is set to close its doors after 25 years. Owner of Belle's Basix in Cedar Rapids, Andrew Harrison "Belle", shared the unfortunate news on the business's Facebook page on Sunday night. After running the bar for 10 years solo, Harrison is ready to "let go" and plans to do so on January 31, 2022. Therefore the club would be permanently closed on February 1. That is, unless someone decides to step up and take over ownership. If someone buys the business, it will carry on as the new owner sees fit.

2 DAYS AGO